Pendragon says vehicle orders getting delayed due to chip shortage

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

British car dealership Pendragon warned on Wednesday that vehicle orders were getting delayed due to a global chip shortage and flagged further supply constraints in the second half.

June 30 (Reuters) - British car dealership Pendragon PDG.L warned on Wednesday that vehicle orders were getting delayed due to a global chip shortage and flagged further supply constraints in the second half.

The company said it expects to report underlying pretax profit before tax of 30 million pounds for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of 31 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More