Pendragon raises profit view again on strong demand for used cars

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc PDG.L raised its annual profit outlook on Wednesday for the second time in two months, as strong demand for used vehicles helped the British car dealer navigate shortage of new cars due to a global chip shortage.

Demand for used vehicles is outpacing deliveries but the shortfall in October and November was lower than anticipated, the Nottingham-based company said.

Strong gross profit per unit boosted its results, said the company, which was forced to shut some loss-making stores and cut 1,800 jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit-related challenges.

Rival British car dealers Inchape and Lookers have also raised their annual outlook as they enjoyed strong rebound in demand after the lifting of lockdowns.

Pendragon said it remains cautious about further disruption from the pandemic to both its local markets and global supply chains.

The company raised its outlook for underlying profit before tax for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021 to about 80 million pounds ($106.54 million) from 70 million pounds, after a prior increase in October from a range of 55 million pounds to 60 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

