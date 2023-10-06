Pendragon (LSE:PDG) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Pendragon (LSE:PDG) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 32.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.85% from the latest reported closing price of 32.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pendragon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDG is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 34,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,620K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDG by 4.54% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,823K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,516K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDG by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 5,318K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDG by 0.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 985K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 40.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDG by 31.20% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 799K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

