Pending Italy electric car incentives curb Stellantis' output in Italy - union

January 05, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Incentives for electric vehicles announced by Italy in July but not expected to come into effect until January weighed on the production of Stellantis' full-electric 500 models last year, the FIM CISL union said on Friday.

During a press conference on Stellantis' production in Italy, a FIM CISL representative said the car maker's overall production in Italy had grown 9.6% last year from 2022, thanks to commercial vehicles.

Car production was hit instead by a 49% yearly drop in the production of Maserati vehicles, as well as the slowdown in the production of full-electric 500 vehicles in the second half of the year, with 20 days of production halt.

Only 77,000 500e models were produced, against more than 90,000 that had been forecast for the full year at the start of 2023.

