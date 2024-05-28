Pender Growth Fund Reports Strong Q1 Turnaround

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSE:PTF) has released an update.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. reported a significant turnaround with a net income of $12.26 million for the first quarter of 2024, a stark contrast to the net loss of $3.29 million in the same period last year, driven by robust investment performance. Shareholders’ equity per share increased to $11.16 from $9.48 at the end of 2023, while the investment portfolio was heavily weighted towards public companies at 80.7%. The fund’s portfolio remains highly concentrated with nearly 59% invested in Copperleaf Technologies Inc., highlighting a potential risk for investors.

