Pence to meet Tuesday with health insurance representatives

Alexandra Alper Reuters
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Tuesday with top executives of large health insurance companies, Pence's office said on Monday amid the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak.

The companies invited include United Healthcare Group Inc <UNH.N, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem ANTM.N, a spokeswoman said.

