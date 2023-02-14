Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on Trump's 2020 election denial - Politico

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena for testimony about Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Pence and former national security adviser Robert O'Brien were subpoenaed by the special counsel leading investigations into classified documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, according to media reports last week.

Pence will argue that his former role as president of the Senate - therefore a member of the legislative branch - shields him from certain Justice Department demands, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with his thinking.

Pence's decision to challenge Special Counsel Jack Smith's request has little to do with executive privilege, Politico added.

Pence's office could not immediately be reached outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.