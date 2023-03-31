US Markets

Pence says Trump indictment sends 'terrible message' about US justice

Credit: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

March 31, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Timothy Reid and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The indictment of a U.S. president sends a "terrible message" to the world about American justice and will encourage dictators to abuse power, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"There are dictators and authoritarians around the world that will point to that to justify their own abuse of their own so-called justice system, so I, I'm very troubled by it," he said during an interview at the National Review's Ideas Summit.

