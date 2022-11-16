US Markets

Pence says he will not testify before U.S. House Jan. 6 panel

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

November 16, 2022 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Andy Sullivan for Reuters ->

By Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol because Congress "has no right to my testimony."

In an interview with CBS News, Pence said it would establish a "terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."

In high-profile hearings, the House panel has highlighted Pence's refusal to go along with former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Pence had to go into hiding for hours when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

Pence, a potential Republican presidential candidate, writes about those events in a book released on Tuesday, and several of his former staffers have provided testimony to the committee.

Pence, however, said he would not cooperate voluntarily.

"I'm closing the door on that," he said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andy Sullivan; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Deepa Babington)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.