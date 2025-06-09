PEN Stock Rises Following the Launch of Ruby XL System

Penumbra, Inc. PEN recently launched the Ruby XL System, the longest, largest and softest coil in the market, followed by its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The Ruby XL System is designed to help physicians achieve more efficient embolization, potentially reducing radiation exposure and optimizing outcomes, especially in large vessel and high-flow embolization.

The latest launch is an addition to the company’s Ruby portfolio of peripheral embolization products.

Likely Trend of PEN Stock Following the News

After the announcement, PEN shares edged up 1.2%, closing at $258.38 last Thursday.

Penumbra is in the early stages of its journey to bring the company’s proprietary embolization technologies to patients in the United States and internationally. Henceforth, we expect the latest launch to maintain a positive market sentiment toward PEN stock in the upcoming days.

Presently, Penumbra boasts a market capitalization of $10.03 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, there will be a 67.6% increase in the company’s earnings and 13.4% growth in revenues, both on a year-over-year basis, in 2025. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.5%.

About PEN’s Ruby XL System

The Ruby XL System introduces three unique technologies, Ruby XL, POD XL and Packing Coil XL, all of which can be delivered through a 0.035"+ diagnostic catheter. They have a primary diameter of .030" and are designed for procedural efficiency. These coils offer more volume (up to 40mm in size) and are available in extended lengths of up to 70 cm.

Ruby XL coil is engineered with a 3D complex shape to frame aneurysms in a variety of clinical applications. Additionally, POD XL features a hybrid, multistage design and is engineered with a three-in-one coil occlusion technology — an anchoring segment, a framing segment and a dense filling segment. Designed for high-flow vessels, POD XL offers smooth delivery and targeted vessel control. Meanwhile, Packing Coil XL features an innovative liquid metal wave shape technology, which is designed to adjust dynamically to the size of any vessel (up to 70 cm length).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor PEN

Per a report by the Insight Partners, the peripheral embolization coils market size is projected to reach $613.96 million by 2031 from $433.06 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% during 2023-2031. A rise in the prevalence of aortic aneurysms and an increase in the incidence of cancer are the key factors driving the peripheral embolization coils market.

Other Recent Developments at PEN

Penumbra unveiled seven significant positive computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) data at the 2025 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting. The data showed that CAVT, as a frontline therapy for blood clots, not only improved clinical and functional outcomes but also helped reduce overall healthcare costs.

PEN Stock Price Performance

In the past year, PEN shares gained 37.3% compared with the industry’s 12.2% decline.

PEN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Penumbra currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH. While Phibro Animal Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Hims & Hers Health and Prestige Consumer Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 3.6% to $2.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. Its earnings yield of 8.7% compares comfortably with the industry’s 0.5%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.6%.

Hims & Hers Health shares have surged 172.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have jumped 12.5% to 72 cents in the past 30 days. HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, the average surprise being 19.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s fiscal 2026 EPS have increased 1 cent to $4.77 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 37.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. PBH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

