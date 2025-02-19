$PEN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,769,954 of trading volume.

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PEN:

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $19,333,223 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,452 shares for an estimated $595,051 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $528,727 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,115 shares for an estimated $231,585 .

. DON W. KASSING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $73,570.

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEN Government Contracts

We have seen $396,924 of award payments to $PEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

