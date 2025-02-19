$PEN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,769,954 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PEN:
$PEN Insider Trading Activity
$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $19,333,223.
- LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,452 shares for an estimated $595,051.
- JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $528,727.
- HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,115 shares for an estimated $231,585.
- DON W. KASSING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $73,570.
$PEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 719,571 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,883,721
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 327,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,720,466
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 322,265 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,531,492
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 253,114 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,109,512
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 227,506 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,028,124
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 190,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,992,349
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 177,600 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,176,448
$PEN Government Contracts
We have seen $396,924 of award payments to $PEN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- POST SURGERY - PACKING COILS: $26,900
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $22,570
- VISN 12 PROSTHETICS PURCHASES FY24 WITH PENUMBRA INC.: $21,684
- CONSIGNMENT AGREEMENT - RUBY COIL: $21,250
- PROSTHETICS:IMPLANT: $20,880
