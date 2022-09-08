PEN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.47, changing hands as high as $196.04 per share. Penumbra Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEN's low point in its 52 week range is $114.865 per share, with $293.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.07.

