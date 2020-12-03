PEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $196.75, changing hands as low as $190.16 per share. Penumbra Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEN's low point in its 52 week range is $121.80 per share, with $277 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.47.

