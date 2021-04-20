Pemex's two major petrochemical complexes in Mexico disrupted in separate incidents

Recasts, updates with details from Morelos petrochemical complex

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Separate incidents disrupted two major petrochemical complexes in Mexico's southeastern oil hub of Coatzacoalcos on Tuesday, state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and local media said.

Petrochemical complex Morelos is temporarily out of service following an electrical failure in the turbo generator areas, Pemex said.

Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries by steam and are being treated in a hospital in Minatitlan, it said.

Earlier, domestic media had reported that a fire broke out at the Pajaritos petrochemical complex in the same area.

The incident happened at a natural "gas line" belonging to Pemex PEMX.UL, said a source familiar with the matter, and attributed the Pajaritos fire to "vandalism" but that the fire was under control and that there were no reports of injuries.

Pemex did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

