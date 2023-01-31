US Markets

Pemex to issue bond worth about $1.5 bln to refinance debt - sources

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

January 31, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will issue a bond soon worth around $1.5 billion to refinance debt, two company sources said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday there were various meetings with investors. The plan is to close the deals today to carry out the operation," one of the sources told Reuters.

Pemex declined to comment.

