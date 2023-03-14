US Markets

Pemex reports fire incident at Deer Park, Texas site

March 14, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Tuesday reported a fire incident at one of the units at its Deer Park, Texas facility, as per a community alert.

The incident is being handled within the boundaries of the facility, it said. Pemex operates a 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Deer Park, Texas facility.

