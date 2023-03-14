Pemex reports fire incident at Deer Park, Texas site

March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Tuesday reported a fire incident at one of the units at its Deer Park, Texas facility, as per a community alert.

The incident is being handled within the boundaries of the facility, it said. Pemex operates a 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Deer Park, Texas facility.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

