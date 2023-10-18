Pemex plans Deer Park, Texas crude unit restart next week - sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pemex PEMX.UL plans to restart the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas refinery by early next week after repairing a ruptured pipe, people familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Most of the units at the Mexican state oil company's refinery on the Houston Ship Channel have been shut since the 270,000-bpd DU-2 CDU was idled on Monday, the sources said.

A Pemex spokesperson did not reply to requests for comment.

DU-2 accounts for 80% of the refinery's crude oil processing capacity. The unit was shut on Monday when a butane reflux pipe ruptured, the sources said. Pemex is replacing the pipe.

Crude distillation units begin the refining process by breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.