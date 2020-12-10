US Markets

Pemex oil refinery still operating after explosions -source

Contributors
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Two gas explosions struck an oil refinery belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex on Thursday, the governor of northern Nuevo Leon state said, but a Pemex source said the incident did affect the plant's operations.

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Two gas explosions struck an oil refinery belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex on Thursday, the governor of northern Nuevo Leon state said, but a Pemex source said the incident did affect the plant's operations.

Governor Jaime Rodriguez said in a post on Twitter that the explosions were due to an accumulation of gas, adding that five people suffered light injuries and that the individuals were being transported to a local hospital for medical care.

It was not clear how much damage was sustained by the Caderyta refinery.

A Pemex source told Reuters that the facility with a crude processing capacity of 275,000 barrels per day remained online. The source cast doubt on Rodriguez's post, saying the accident occurred in a drain and was caused by an unspecified fluid reaction.

Pemex's press office did not respond to a request for comment.

