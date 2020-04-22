Pemex joins crowded high yield market as investors flee risk

By Stefanie Eschenbacher

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos joins a crowded high yield bond market as the largest fallen angel in history, just as investors have been eschewing risk and seeking stable assets to ride out the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pemex PEMX.UL had its wings clipped on Friday when Moody's Investors Services followed Fitch Ratings in stripping the coveted investment-grade rating from tens of billions of dollars worth of its bonds.

The timing could not have been worse.

The proportion of high yield in the global $82.5 trillion bond market has nearly doubled since last year, to 6.7%, data from global financial industry association IIF shows, and more than $835 billion of high yield bonds have been issued in the 12 months ending March, near a record high.

(GRAPHIC: https://reut.rs/2VrQ6LJ)

These conditions exacerbate higher borrowing costs and balance sheet pressure for the world's most indebted national oil company, investors said. Pemex last year lost $18 billion, and some fear a growing risk of default despite government backing.

Patti McConachie, a senior analyst at asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said the high-yield market will get even more cramped as global coronavirus shutdowns squeeze more companies.

"The saturation of the high-yield market will be tested over the next few weeks or months," McConachie said.

Adding to Pemex's headaches, a flight to safety ensued as the coronavirus sapped fuel demand and oil powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Russia roiled oil markets with a battle for market share, said Eric Ollom, head of emerging markets corporate debt strategy at investment bank Citi.

"Investors don't have a lot of appetite for risky assets at the moment," Ollom said, adding that the cost of financing for Pemex is likely to increase "substantially".

$5.5 TRILLION MARKET

Rules prohibiting some funds from holding junk bonds will force them to sell Pemex debt.

Pemex has bonds worth about $80 billion outstanding. Citi estimated investors must dump $10 billion of that on the secondary market by the end of the month, when it drops out of indexes. Some may already have done so.

It joins U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. F.N, which became a fallen angel at the end of March, adding its $35.8 billion to the pool of junk bonds. In recent days, Ford placed a record $8 billion high yield bond offering.

Pemex bond yields are already well above those for Ford and other recently downgraded companies.

Ford has a 4.3460% bond due in December 2026 345370CR9= which was trading at a yield of 8.9755% on Wednesday, data from Refinitiv shows. By comparison, the 4.5000% Pemex bond due in January 2026 71656LBD2= was trading at a yield of 10.0481%.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility to benefit Ford.

Pemex will likely receive support from the Mexican government, which does not have deep pockets, and President Manuel Lopez Obrador is also under pressure to offset the impact of the coronavirus for workers and others in an economy expected to contract by as much as 9% this year.

"In the current oil price environment, I don't expect that a step-by-step 'band-aid' approach will be sufficient to reduce market perceptions of risk, or borrowing costs," said McConachie.

"Without a clear long-term plan, investors will continue to price in a probability of default."

In addition to financial debt, Pemex has $77.3 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. Overall liabilities exceed assets by almost $105.9 billion.

Moody's Investors Services has said the debt burden will makes it difficult for Pemex to recover investment-grade status. But some investors are more upbeat.

James Barrineau, a portfolio manager at asset manager Hartford Schroders, said Pemex bonds tend to overshoot during periods of stress or bullishness because they are so liquid.

And, at the end of the day, the government remains a backstop, he said.

"Pemex, at current levels, will be attractive to investors as a way to play an eventual recovery in oil prices," he added. "Unlike other non-investment grade oil names, its importance to the sovereign means default risks are low."

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Gregorio

