Pemex Deer Park, Texas, refinery reports spill into Houston ship channel

March 21 (Reuters) - Pemex's Deer Park, Texas, facility reported an oil spill into the Houston ship channel on Thursday, the refiner said in a community alert, adding it had isolated the site and deployed booms to contain the leak.

"The oil had reportedly overflowed from a sump at the Pemex refinery in Deer Park," the U.S. Coast Guard said in an emailed statement, adding the cleanup is complete.

"Personnel at the refinery shut down the system, placed a boom to protect the area and applied absorbent materials to clean up the oil," the Coast Guard said.

Mexican national oil company Pemex operates a 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Deer Park.

