Pemex Deer Park, Texas refinery nears full restart -sources

Adds company not replying, details steam supply, background

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pemex PEMX.UL is nearing a full restart on Thursday of its 312,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery following an unplanned shutdown because of severe storms on Jan. 24, said people familiar with plant operations.

A Pemex spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment on Thursday night.

The external steam supply was restored by Monday allowing the refinery to restart units shut by the storms that spawned a tornado that struck the Houston suburb of Deer Park on Jan. 24, which was rated by the U.S. National Weather Service as an EF-3 with winds of 141 miles per hour (227 kph).

The refinery needs the external steam supply to power the refinery and in the refining of crude oil and feedstocks made from it.

The Pemex refinery was the only one shut by the line of storms that produced tornadoes between Houston and west Louisiana on Jan. 24.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christopher Cushing)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.