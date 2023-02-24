Pemex Deer Park, Texas fire broke out in crude distillation area -sources

Adds details, two other Pemex fires in Mexico, background on Deer Park units

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Thursday night fire at Pemex’s PEMX.UL 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas refinery broke out in a crude distillation unit (CDU), said people familiar with plant operations.

The sources did not know which of two Deer Park CDUs were hit by fire. The plant has a 270,000-bpd and 70,000-bpd CDU, which break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other refining units.

Pemex was assessing on Friday the damage to the refinery from the fire, the sources said.

The Deer Park fire was one of three to strike Pemex facilities in Mexico and the United States on Thursday.

Five people were unaccounted for in a blaze a storage facility in the Mexican state of Veracruz that also sent three people to a hospital, while a separate fire at its Minatitlan refinery, also in Veracruz, was under control after injuring five people.

