Pemex CEO says to repurchase hydrogen plants at two refineries

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

The chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Wednesday that Mexico plans to repurchase hydrogen plants at two of its refineries.

Pemex was currently in negotiations to buy back the hydrogen plants at its Tula and Madero refineries, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

