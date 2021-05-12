Pemex CEO says to repurchase hydrogen plants at two refineries

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Wednesday that Mexico plans to repurchase hydrogen plants at two of its refineries.

Pemex was currently in negotiations to buy back the hydrogen plants at its Tula and Madero refineries, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

