Pemex bonds swing after Moody's downgrade, crude collapse

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - Pemex bond prices suffered a topsy turvy Monday after a Moody's downgrade to junk made the Mexican oil firm a fully-fledged fallen angel and crude prices hit fresh record lows today.

The state-owned entity's bonds dominated trading in the EM corporate space today, with prices largely closing 1.3 to 1.75 points lower, according to MarketAxess data.

Price moves came after a long expected cut by Moody's which downgraded Pemex on Friday from Baa3 to Ba2, following in the footsteps of Fitch which put the firm in junk territory last year.

"[Pemex} is most telegraphed downgrade in EM history," said a UK-based sovereign investor, noting widespread market expectation of the forthcoming cut.

Even so, Pemex's bonds opened multiple points lower on Monday, with plummeting oil prices putting further pressure on the credit, only to bounce back by day's end.

US oil futures sunk to below US$0 for the first time ever on Monday, adding volatility across Latin American assets.

The company's 6.950% 2060 notes, which were issued in January, opened at 64.50, down from Friday's close of 68.575, but by midday at bounced back to 67.50, according to MarketAxcess data.

The same pattern could be observed on the company's 5.950% 2031 note which opened the day down by as much as four points from Friday's close at 65.205, but was trading at 68.00 in the late morning.

Pemex is now rated Ba2 and BB- by Moody's and Fitch, pushing the debt laden company well into junk territory and making it an untouchable credit for many investors.

S&P still rates it BBB after downgrading it from BBB+ in March with a negative outlook.

While some of the initial drops in price in the secondary markets could be attributed to forced selling as investment-grade only funds shed the credit, the bounce also signals investors seizing opportunity to buy the name, said the UK investor.

"Bonds are now higher on the day after having started down a few points at the open," he said.

"No surprise as I heard lots of guys who would look to buy the downgrade and that is precisely what is happening." .

Pemex's downgrade followed the rating's agency's downgrade of Mexico one notch to Baa1, also on Friday, citing economic contraction and poor expected growth for the country.

"We downgraded Pemex's ratings and maintained the negative outlook on its ratings following the downgrade of Mexico's rating and its negative outlook given the critical importance of the government's financial strength and support in the assessment of Pemex's credit risk," said Moody's.

The Mexican economy is forecast to contract by as much as 3.9% in 2020, according to the Mexican finance ministry earlier this month.

However, some banks like Scotiabank predict a steeper contraction of about 8.4% for the year.

"We feel that fundamentals have deteriorated in Mexico, but it is still a solid investment credit," said a New York based investor.

The sovereign's notes were also down slightly early Monday with its 6.050% 2040 note trading down to 110.50 from 113.103 on Friday's close, according to MarketAxcess data.

MORE SUPPORT

With Pemex potentially needing additional government support on the back of the downgrade and plummeting oil prices, Mexico could enter the dollar market in search of additional liquidity for the oil firm.

"Pemex has weak liquidity and is highly dependent on government support," Moody's said on Friday.

As of December 31, 2019, Pemex had US$3.2bn of cash and access to US$8.9bn in an unused committed revolver ahead of over a US$8bn in maturities between 2020-2021, the rating agency said.

"I wouldn't be surprised that they're looking, especially with oil being so down and Pemex being downgraded," said a senior syndicate banker.

"I wouldn't be surprised that Mexico is trying to do something."

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

((Miluska.Berrospi@thomsonreuters.com;))

