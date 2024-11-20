Pembroke VCT Expands Share Offering on LSE

Pembroke VCT (GB:PEMB) has released an update.

Pembroke VCT has allotted 4,390,942 B Ordinary Shares as part of its offer for subscription, priced between 101.82p and 107.59p each, contributing to a total of 6,001,271 shares issued under the offer. This increases the company’s total voting rights to 223,032,456, with shares expected to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange around 29 November 2024. This move marks a significant step in Pembroke’s financial strategy, providing an opportunity for investors in the stock market.

