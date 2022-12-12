Pembina to sell stake in Key Access Pipeline System

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Monday its PGI business has agreed to sell the 50% interest it holds in Canada's Key Access Pipeline System.

Pembina owns 60% of PGI while KKR & Co Inc's KKR.N global infrastructure funds hold the remaining 40%.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.