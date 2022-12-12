US Markets
Pembina to sell stake in Key Access Pipeline System

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 12, 2022 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Monday its PGI business has agreed to sell the 50% interest it holds in Canada's Key Access Pipeline System.

Pembina owns 60% of PGI while KKR & Co Inc's KKR.N global infrastructure funds hold the remaining 40%.

