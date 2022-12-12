Pembina to sell near $500 mln stake in KKR-backed gas pipeline system

Adds details

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Monday its PGI business has agreed to sell the 50% interest it holds in the Key Access Pipeline System to private equity firm Stonepeak for C$662.5 million ($484.89 million).

Formed in March, Pembina owns 60% of PGI while KKR & Co Inc's KKR.N global infrastructure funds hold the rest.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, Pembina said.

($1 = 1.3663 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

