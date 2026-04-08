Pembina Pipeline Targets 5-7% Steady Annual Growth Through 2030

Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA has laid out an ambitious yet disciplined roadmap, targeting 5%-7% compound annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share through 2030. The outlook reflects a strategic focus on maximizing existing infrastructure while bringing new projects online, ensuring steady and visible earnings expansion.

With a diversified asset base and disciplined financial approach, Pembina Pipeline is well-positioned to deliver consistent long-term value. The company’s future plans include investments in LNG, LPG, gas-to-power and emissions-reduction infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to both growth and sustainability.

Leveraging Existing Assets for Higher Returns

A key driver of this growth is increased utilization across Pembina Pipeline’s current asset base. By optimizing pipelines and gas-processing facilities, the company aims to handle greater volumes efficiently. Enhancements to transportation routes will also enable better access to higher-value markets, improving margins and strengthening overall returns.

PBA’s Growth Backed by New Projects and Expansion

Pembina Pipeline’s outlook is further supported by contributions from sanctioned projects under construction. These developments, along with a robust portfolio of future opportunities, are expected to extend the company’s growth runway well beyond 2030. The strategy aligns with the rising demand for energy infrastructure across North America.

Hedging Strategy Strengthens Stability

To manage commodity price volatility, Pembina Pipeline has hedged approximately 65% of its 2026 frac spread exposure. With higher hedge coverage in the second and third quarters, the company has locked in favorable pricing, enhancing earnings visibility and reducing risk in a fluctuating market environment.

PBA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Calgary, Canada-based Pembina Pipeline is a vertically integrated operator of energy infrastructure assets. The company is active throughout the hydrocarbon value chain, offering a complete range of midstream and marketing solutions. Currently, PBA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Chord Energy Corporation CHRD, Vermilion Energy Inc. VET and Antero Midstream Corporation AM. While Chord Energy and Vermilion Energy sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, Antera Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Established through the merger of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum in July 2022, Chord Energy has rapidly ascended as a leading E&P entity in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy's operations span across the Bakken and Three Forks formations, where the company boasts an impressive base of high-quality, oil-weighted resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD’s 2026 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

Calgary, Canada-based Vermilion Energy is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VET’s 2026 earnings indicates 297.4% year-over-year growth.

Denver, CO-based Antero Midstream is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. In the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, the company operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, and processing and fractionation plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s 2026 earnings indicates 32.6% year-over-year growth.

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Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.