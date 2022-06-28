Pembina Pipeline Stock: Is It Undervalued Despite Rallying This Year?

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) (TSE: PPL) provides transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate.

The company currently offers a pretty attractive dividend yield while also receiving the backing of the analyst community. However, when it comes to analyzing its competitive advantage, the results are a little mixed.

Quantifying Pembina Pipeline's Competitive Advantage

There are a couple of ways to quantify a company's competitive advantage using only its income statement. The first method involves calculating a company's earnings power value (EPV).

Earnings power value is measured as adjusted EBIT after tax, divided by the weighted average cost of capital, and reproduction value (the cost to reproduce/replicate the business) can be measured using a company's total asset value. If the earnings power value is higher than the reproduction value, then a company is considered to have a competitive advantage.

The calculation is as follows:

EPV = EPV adjusted earnings / WACC

C$19,894 million = C$1,691 million / 0.085

Since Pembina has a total asset value of C$31,376 million, it can be said that it does not have a competitive advantage. In other words, assuming no growth for Pembina, it would require C$31,376 million of assets to generate C$19,894 million in value over time, which is not ideal.

The second method to determine if a company has a competitive advantage is by looking at its gross margin because it represents the premium that consumers are willing to pay over the cost of a product or service. An expanding gross margin indicates that a competitive advantage is present and sustainable.

If a company has no advantage, then new entrants would gradually take away market share, leading to a decreasing gross margin over time due to pricing wars.

In Pembina's case, its gross margin has expanded in the past several years, going from 14% in Fiscal 2014 to 27.3% in the past 12 months. As a result, its gross margin indicates that a competitive advantage is present in this regard.

Thus, it can be said that the company may not have a theoretical competitive advantage, but it does have the pricing power to improve its profitability metrics. As a result, I would argue that, in reality, it does have a competitive advantage when looking at its operations.

Dividend

For income-oriented investors, Pembina pays a 5.55% dividend yield on an annualized basis. When taking a look at Pembina's historical dividend yield, you can see that it has remained relatively flat:

At 5.55%, the current yield is on the low end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a premium relative to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

Analyst Recommendations

Pembina has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Pembina Pipeline price target of C$53 implies 14.7% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Pembina Pipeline is a defensive stock that has performed well year-to-date, rallying about 20%. Although its dividend yield is relatively low compared to its historical range, it is still providing investors with a pretty good yield of 5.55%. In addition, it has the backing of analysts who see decent upside potential.

As a result, investors may want to take a closer look at the company after its recent pullback in share price.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.