Pembina Pipeline Sets C$880 Mln Capital Investment Program For 2024

(RTTNews) - While providing financial guidance for the full-year 2024 on Monday, Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA, PPL.TO) expects adjusted EBITDA of C$3.725 billion to C$4.025 billion.

The 2024 capital investment program is projected to be C$880 million. At the midpoint of the Company's guidance range, the 2024 capital investment program is expected to be fully funded with cash flow from operating activities, net of dividends.

Pembina is in development of additional growth projects, which could add up to C$280 million to the 2024 capital investment program.

The Company's 2024 capital program includes C$90 million of non-recoverable sustaining capital to support safe and reliable operations and C$50 million related to digitization, technology, and systems investments, which aim to enhance operational efficiency.

The 2024 capital investment program reflects approximately C$100 million of deferrals of capital expenditures from 2023 into 2024 due to project reprioritization and execution timing.

