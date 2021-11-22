Markets
Pembina Pipeline Says President And CEO Mick Dilger Steps Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA, PPL.TO) announced Monday that Mick Dilger has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Directors has named Scott Burrows, Pembina's current Chief Financial Officer, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board will be working with a leading search firm to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates for a new CEO to lead Pembina in its next chapter.

Burrows, with 11 years of experience at Pembina and nearly 18 years in the energy industry, has been the CFO for the past seven years. Previously, Burrows served as Vice President, Capital Markets, and as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Before joining Pembina in November 2010, Scott spent seven years in energy-focused investment banking.

With Burrows' appointment, Cameron Goldade, currently Pembina's Vice President - Capital Markets, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

The Company reiterated its full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion, and continues to expect to provide a fiscal 2022 guidance and capital budget update in early December.

