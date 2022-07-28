Pembina Pipeline Receives Final Regulatory Approval For JV With KKR

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL/PBA), an energy transportation and midstream service provider on Thursday announced that the Canadian Competition Bureau has issued a no-action letter for the joint venture transaction announced on March 1, 2022, between Pembina and KKR to combine their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a single, new joint venture entity.

Pembina has received all regulatory approvals. Issuance of the no-action letter would allow Pembina and KKR to proceed on closing the transaction, which is expected in August 2022.

Pursuant to an agreement with the Competition Bureau, and consistent with Pembina's and KKR's intention to divest upon announcing their joint venture, Pembina and KKR's global infrastructure funds would divest the 50 percent, non-operated interest in the Key Access Pipeline System which would be contributed into Newco as part of the transaction.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corporation are currently trading in pre-market at $36.50, down $0.66 or 1.78 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.