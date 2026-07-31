Pembina Pipeline Q2 Earnings Rise; Reaffirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) reported higher earnings and revenue for the second quarter, and reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2026.

Earnings for the period rose to C$512 million, from C$417 million last year. Earnings per share went up to C$0.82, from C$0.65 in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings for the period increased to C$415 million from C$377 million, and adjusted earnings per share climbed to C$0.66 from C$0.58 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to C$1.06 billion from C$1.01 billion a year ago.

The Group's revenue for the second quarter increased to C$2.15 billion, from C$1.79 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of C$4.35 billion to C$4.55 billion, while noting that it is currently trending to the midpoint of the range. The company stated that it expects the adjusted EBITDA contribution in the third quarter to be below the second quarter, with a higher contribution expected in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, the company declared a share cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of C$0.74 per share to be paid, on September 29, to shareholders of record on September 15.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares closed Thursday's trading 0.42 percent down at C$70.56.

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