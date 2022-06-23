Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSX: PPL.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.59, changing hands as low as $42.71 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.02 per share, with $53.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.13.

