Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $42.09. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The Canada-based oil and gas storage and transportation company saw its stock jump on October 3, 2025, following reports that it's nearing a deal with Meta Platforms to develop a major AI data center northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. The project, in collaboration with Kineticor, will deliver natural gas-fired power through Pembina’s Alliance pipeline system—signaling a strategic move into powering next-generation tech infrastructure. Set in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, a region known for heavy industry and carbon capture efforts, the initiative combines traditional energy assets with the growing demand for AI-driven facilities. The market responded positively, viewing this as a sign of Pembina’s evolving role and long-term growth prospects.

This oil and gas transportation and services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Pembina Pipeline, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PBA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Pembina Pipeline is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $3.93. UGP has returned 9.1% in the past month.

For Ultrapar Participacoes, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +16.7% over the past month to $0.07. This represents a change of -30% from what the company reported a year ago. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

