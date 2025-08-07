Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -21.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Pipelines Volumes - Conventional : 1006 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1001.24 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1006 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1001.24 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts. Pipelines Volumes - Transmission : 722 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 715.98 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average.

: 722 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 715.98 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average. Pipelines Volumes - Oil Sands & Heavy Oil : 1040 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1041.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1040 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1041.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average. Marketing & New Ventures Volumes - Total : 302 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the two-analyst average estimate of 288.08 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 302 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the two-analyst average estimate of 288.08 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Facilities Volumes - Gas Services : 590 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 611.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts.

: 590 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 611.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts. Facilities Volumes - NGL Services : 236 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 260.28 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average.

: 236 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 260.28 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by two analysts on average. Facilities Volumes - Total : 826 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 871.71 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts.

: 826 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 871.71 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on two analysts. Pipelines Volumes - Total: 2768 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2758.62 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

