Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 39.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pembina Pipeline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Pipelines Volumes - Conventional : 1033 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1052.21 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1033 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1052.21 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts. Pipelines Volumes - Transmission : 740 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 707.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 740 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 707.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pipelines Volumes - Oil Sands & Heavy Oil : 1035 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1039.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1035 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1039.41 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts. Marketing & New Ventures Volumes - Total : 369 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 302.01 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 369 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 302.01 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average. Facilities Volumes - Gas Services : 619 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 621.53 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 619 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 621.53 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average. Facilities Volumes - NGL Services : 277 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 264.34 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 277 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 264.34 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on two analysts. Facilities Volumes - Total : 896 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 885.86 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 896 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 885.86 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pipelines Volumes - Total: 2808 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 2799.12 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.