Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Declares $0.67 Dividend

Pembina Pipeline said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.67 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pembina Pipeline. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBA is 0.52%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 350,560K shares. The put/call ratio of PBA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pembina Pipeline is 39.15. The forecasts range from a low of 35.08 to a high of $45.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of 31.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pembina Pipeline is 10,189MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 40,013K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 20,955K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,171K shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 16,271K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,109K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 16,120K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,360K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBA by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America'senergy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.