Pembina Pipeline Expands with $2.8 Billion Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) has released an update.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has completed a significant acquisition, purchasing Enbridge Inc.’s interests in several joint ventures, including Alliance and Aux Sable, for $2.8 billion. This strategic move, which consolidates these assets into Pembina’s financial results, is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its core energy transportation and midstream services. By expanding its portfolio, Pembina aims to capitalize on opportunities in the transitioning energy market.

