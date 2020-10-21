Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.158 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.86% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.1, the dividend yield is 8.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $22.1, representing a -45.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.65 and a 108.88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.67%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 8.27% over the last 100 days. EINC has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 5.42%.

