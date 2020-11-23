Dividends
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.158 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.27, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $24.27, representing a -40.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.65 and a 129.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.33%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
  • VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)
  • Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 18.44% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 6.59%.

