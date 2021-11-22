Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.9, the dividend yield is 6.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $32.9, representing a -5.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.73 and a 40.12% increase over the 52 week low of $23.48.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pba Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 2.38% over the last 100 days. EINC has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 5.38%.

