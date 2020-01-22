Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.53% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $38.6, representing a -1.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.32 and a 17.72% increase over the 52 week low of $32.79.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.32%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 13.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 2.5%.

