Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.48% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $28.56, representing a -29.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.65 and a 169.94% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 22.24% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 6.33%.

