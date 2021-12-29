Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.164 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.53, the dividend yield is 6.45%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $30.53, representing a -12.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.73 and a 30.03% increase over the 52 week low of $23.48.
PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.33%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.
Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)
- Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is UMI with an increase of 3.22% over the last 100 days. EINC has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 5.12%.
