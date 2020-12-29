Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.161 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.89, the dividend yield is 8.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $23.89, representing a -41.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.65 and a 125.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.1%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 18.64% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 6.14%.

