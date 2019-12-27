Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.158 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.37, the dividend yield is 5.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $37.37, representing a -3.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.56 and a 29.73% increase over the 52 week low of $28.81.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.9%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page.

