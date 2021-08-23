Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.168 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $30, representing a -12.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.25 and a 49.29% increase over the 52 week low of $20.10.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.66. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.91%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (PBA)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (PBA)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PBA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 6.29% over the last 100 days. EINC has the highest percent weighting of PBA at 5.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.