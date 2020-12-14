Pembina Pipeline Corp. Issues 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO, PBA) said the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA of C$3.2 billion to C$3.4 billion and a 2021 capital investment program of C$785 million. The company noted that, relative to 2020, adjusted EBITDA next year will be positively impacted by approximately C$1 billion of new assets that will have entered service in 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021.

Pembina said it is unlikely to proceed with the sale of material non-core assets in the immediate future. The company remains open to monetizing assets where a third-party view of intrinsic value exceeds its own.

