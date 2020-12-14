Markets
PBA

Pembina Pipeline Corp. Issues 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO, PBA) said the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA of C$3.2 billion to C$3.4 billion and a 2021 capital investment program of C$785 million. The company noted that, relative to 2020, adjusted EBITDA next year will be positively impacted by approximately C$1 billion of new assets that will have entered service in 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021.

Pembina said it is unlikely to proceed with the sale of material non-core assets in the immediate future. The company remains open to monetizing assets where a third-party view of intrinsic value exceeds its own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular