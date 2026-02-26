Pembina Pipeline Corp. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$489 million, or C$0.78 per share. This compares with C$572 million, or C$0.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.1% to C$1.13 billion from C$1.38 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$489 Mln. vs. C$572 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.78 vs. C$0.92 last year. -Revenue: C$1.13 Bln vs. C$1.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.